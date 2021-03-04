Expect Higher Prices, Changes in Service Industry Post-COVID

America’s economy is not going back to normal post COVID-19, as economists predict higher prices and fewer options when it comes to dining out or catching a movie.

The entertainment and service industries were among some of the hardest hit sectors by the coronavirus pandemic. Shut downs, stay-at-home orders, mask mandates, and social distancing requirements forced many service-oriented businesses to close for extended periods of time and retool their businesses to follow local rules when they could reopen. In many states, businesses owners in the hospitality sphere are still facing restrictions. But as the vaccine rollout continues and infection rates spiral downward, economists are hopeful for a strong summer. But one thing is clear: changes to the entertainment industry, and other parts of the economy, are likely here to stay.