WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: senate | republicans | bill | restore | community care | veterans | healthcare

GOP Advances Bill to Restore Community Care for Veterans

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 18 August 2025 07:17 AM EDT

Senate Republicans are making strides toward fixing a healthcare program for veterans that they say the Biden administration did all it could to destroy.

The Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs announced in July that it passed the Veterans' ACCESS Act, which ensures veterans receive healthcare in a timely manner either through a VA hospital or in private care.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Senate Republicans are making strides toward fixing a healthcare program for veterans they say the Biden administration did all it could to destroy.
senate, republicans, bill, restore, community care, veterans, healthcare
974
2025-17-18
Monday, 18 August 2025 07:17 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved