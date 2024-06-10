WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: senate | gop | control | democrats | reelection | joe manchin | mitch mcconnell

8 Senate Seats Most Likely to Flip

Republican Gov. Jim Justice won his primary against Rep. Alex Mooney and is expected to have a commanding win over his Democrat challenger, Glenn Elliott. (AP)

By    |   Monday, 10 June 2024 09:00 AM EDT

Republicans may be focused on winning back the White House, but they also have their sights set on regaining control of the Senate in 2024.

With less than six months until Election Day, the odds of a GOP-controlled upper chamber seem likely as Republicans have a favorable chance at winning in a handful of states.

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Republicans may be focused on winning back the White House, but they also have their sights set on regaining control of the Senate in 2024.
senate, gop, control, democrats, reelection, joe manchin, mitch mcconnell
1294
2024-00-10
Monday, 10 June 2024 09:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved