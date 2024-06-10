8 Senate Seats Most Likely to Flip

Republicans may be focused on winning back the White House, but they also have their sights set on regaining control of the Senate in 2024.
With less than six months until Election Day, the odds of a GOP-controlled upper chamber seem likely as Republicans have a favorable chance at winning in a handful of states.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.