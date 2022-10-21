As Candidates Close Gaps, Trio of Key Senate Races Up for Grabs

An obvious "red wave" that appeared to get washed out by the middle of the summer is again gathering steam, but for Republicans champing at the bit to take over Congress and for Democrats fearful that President Joe Biden's agenda is about to be tossed aside, there is still some time left to alter the fortunes of key races – some of which have seesawed back-and-forth continuously.

Two of the most closely watched races involve "celebrity" candidates. Former football star Herschel Walker is running as a Republican to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia. Dr. Mehmet Oz is running to be the next GOP senator from Pennsylvania, battling it out with Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.