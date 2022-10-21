×
Tags: senate | 2022 elections | candidates | red wave | herschel walker | mehmet oz | raphael warnock

As Candidates Close Gaps, Trio of Key Senate Races Up for Grabs

Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker addresses the crowd of supporters during a campaign stop in Macon, Georgia, on Oct. 20. (Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 21 October 2022 07:26 AM EDT

An obvious "red wave" that appeared to get washed out by the middle of the summer is again gathering steam, but for Republicans champing at the bit to take over Congress and for Democrats fearful that President Joe Biden's agenda is about to be tossed aside, there is still some time left to alter the fortunes of key races – some of which have seesawed back-and-forth continuously.

Two of the most closely watched races involve "celebrity" candidates. Former football star Herschel Walker is running as a Republican to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia. Dr. Mehmet Oz is running to be the next GOP senator from Pennsylvania, battling it out with Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

