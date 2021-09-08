×
Semiconductor Shortages Mean Longer Waits, Higher Prices for Consumers

(JENS SCHLUETER/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 08 September 2021 08:09 AM

Major automakers are reeling from a COVID-created global shortage of essential semiconductor chips that’s likely to last into 2023 and could have wide-ranging repercussions as manufacturers struggle to meet orders for big rigs used in nationwide shipping amid a surging online market.

Car manufacturers, in the U.S. and abroad, have suffered major production setbacks due to the chip shortage that developed amid lockdowns and restrictions enacted worldwide during the pandemic. But the auto-industry is far from the only one that depends on the chips.

