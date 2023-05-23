Second Amendment Advocates Battle Liberal Gun Squeeze

Second Amendment advocates are finding themselves in a constant game of Whac-A-Mole with officials who support gun control, working to get the courts to invalidate a seemingly unending onslaught of state laws that seek to prevent citizens from having any practical ability to carry a firearm legally.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association vs. Bruen that the Second Amendment prohibits state or local governments from requiring applicants to demonstrate a "special need" to issue a concealed carry permit.