Seattle Officially Looks to Distance Self from 'Defund Police' Movement

Friday, 18 April 2025 07:41 AM EDT

One of America's bluest cities – whose then-mayor embraced a month-long law-enforcement no-go zone five years ago – has decided to temper its "defund the police" rhetoric, at least for now.

Seattle's city council on April 2 adopted Resolution 32167, recognizing the vital work by first responders, reiterating support for them and affirming the essential services provided by the police department.

Friday, 18 April 2025 07:41 AM
