'Out of Touch' Schumer, Pelosi Slammed for Partying as Afghanistan Crumbles

The top Democrats in Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, were slammed after appearing to shrug off the coronavirus pandemic, a storm bound to batter the Northeast, and thousands of Americans still stuck behind Taliban checkpoints in Afghanistan during a weekend spent fundraising – unmasked – in Napa Valley and dancing in the streets of New York City.

Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports! By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive: special investigative reports

breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington

in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines

thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else! All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today! Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin