Tags: schools | religion | liberty | education | lawsuits | colorado | catholic schools

School Year Begins With Slew of Religious Lawsuits

Students work on projects St. Mary's School, a Catholic school in Lee, Mass. (Ben Garver/AP)

By    |   Thursday, 07 September 2023 07:04 AM EDT

Even as children nationwide are returning to the classroom, battles shaping what and how they learn are being fought in the courtroom, with several parents and faith groups locked in contentious legal fights involving religious liberty and education.

In Colorado, two Catholic preschools are suing after they were excluded from participating in the state's Universal Preschool program. In California, Orthodox Jewish families are suing the state for excluding religious schools from receiving public funding for young people with disabilities. And in Maryland, parents are asking a federal appeals court to allow their children to opt out of new "inclusivity" books that promote progressive and "woke" ideology.

Thursday, 07 September 2023 07:04 AM
