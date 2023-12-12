×
Scammers Launch Fake Charities, Upend Holiday Donations

IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel warned that scammers exploit post-disaster goodwill, targeting public generosity to not only steal funds but also personal information, heightening the risk of identity theft. (Getty Images)

Tuesday, 12 December 2023 06:49 AM EST

In a year that saw communities worldwide rocked by natural disasters, wars, terror attacks, and financial crises, experts are warning Americans who may be in a giving mood this holiday season to be extra vigilant about yet another menace: scammers.

During the past several months. the IRS, the FBI, and the Federal Trade Commission have issued public service messages telling Americans to take extra precautions when making charitable donations.

