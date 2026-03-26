The SAVE America Act and Its Adversaries

On Capitol Hill, the most intense clashes are seldom driven by the fine print of legislation itself. More often, they revolve around the larger meaning a bill carries — what it signals about power, values, or the direction of the country.
The SAVE America Act has become such a bill — a line drawn not merely over voter identification, but over who defines the rules of American democracy in an age of mass migration, digital bureaucracy, and declining public trust.
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