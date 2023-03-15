Saudi-Iran Deal a 'Setback' for Israel, 'Slap' to US

A surprising rapprochement between regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia deals a "setback" to Israel's hopes for normalization with the Kingdom, complicates any military operations aimed at preventing the Islamic Republic from obtaining a nuclear weapon, and serves as a "slap in the face to the United States" courtesy of chief rival China, geopolitical analysts say.

The Beijing-brokered deal to restore Saudi Arabia and Iran's diplomatic ties – which had been severed in 2016 – immediately upset the longtime efforts of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has methodically worked to create a regional alliance that leaves Tehran isolated and thwarts its nuclear ambitions.