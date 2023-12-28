Satanic Temple Controversies Raise 'Religious' Freedom Questions

The National Railroad Museum came under intense scrutiny just before Christmas for permitting the Satanic Temple of Wisconsin to display a "satanic" Christmas tree in their annual festival celebration. The tree – adorned with "Hail Satan" ornaments, depictions of Baphomet, and various pro-choice slogans – was the only tree that featured overtly political messages.

Every year, organizations from across the state can display trees in the museum for a small donation. The decorated trees are typically apolitical and festively decorated, and the attraction draws thousands of visitors who consider it a staple of the holiday season. Critics were quick to point out that since the event was not religious and open to the community, the museum was under no legal obligation to display the tree or accept money from the Satanic Temple. Wisconsin Republicans are already calling for the tree's removal.