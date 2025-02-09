Awards Expert Finds Non-Woke Audience Outside Hollywood

Amid Hollywood's awards season as the granddaddy of its ceremonies approaches — the 97th Academy Awards — Substack writer and longtime Oscar blogger Sasha Stone for the first time in many years is wondering if she'll be attending.

The once vocal Democrat who became a Trump supporter and founded Awards Daily in 1999 — a website dedicated to the film industry and its awards season — is continuing to develop her Substack platform, "Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning." This, despite being canceled by Hollywood.