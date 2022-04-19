Sarah Palin's Comeback Will Shake Washington, Experts Say

After a 14-year hiatus, former Alaska Gov. and 2008 Republican vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin announced that she's wading back into the political waters with a run in the special election for Alaska's sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives – and her timing may be just right.

During her last campaign for office, as then-Sen. John McCain's running mate, Palin was mercilessly hammered by the press and ridiculed by Saturday Night Live. One SNL sketch had her claiming to have said, "I can see Russia from my house!" Though it's become a mainstream TV truth that Palin actually said this, she didn't.