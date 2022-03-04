Anti-Russia Crackdown Snares Athletes, Filmmakers, Even Cats

As the U.S., European Union, and other allies pummel Russia's economy with sanctions in a bid to weaken the Kremlin's military advance on Ukraine, a desire to back the underdog has led international companies and brands to join the crackdown – but have they started to go too far?

With most of the globe quickly agreeing on the victim – Ukraine – and the villain – Russian President Vladimir Putin – in the current conflict, international brands have sought to show their solidarity by cutting ties with Moscow in a variety of ways.