×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Russia | Ukraine | sanctions | war | eu | crackdowns | cultural cancellations

Anti-Russia Crackdown Snares Athletes, Filmmakers, Even Cats

Russia's silver medallist Egor Efrosinin (Behrouz Mehri/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 04 March 2022 08:44 AM

As the U.S., European Union, and other allies pummel Russia's economy with sanctions in a bid to weaken the Kremlin's military advance on Ukraine, a desire to back the underdog has led international companies and brands to join the crackdown – but have they started to go too far?

With most of the globe quickly agreeing on the victim – Ukraine – and the villain – Russian President Vladimir Putin – in the current conflict, international brands have sought to show their solidarity by cutting ties with Moscow in a variety of ways.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
As the U.S., European Union, and other allies pummel Russia's economy with sanctions in a bid to weaken the Kremlin's military advance on Ukraine, a desire to back the underdog has led international companies and brands to join the crackdown.
sanctions, war, eu, crackdowns, cultural cancellations
655
2022-44-04
Friday, 04 March 2022 08:44 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved