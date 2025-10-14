Japan's 'Iron Lady,' Inspired by Thatcher, Rises to Prime Minister

Japan has entered a political era that few in the West saw coming.
For the first time, the country will be led by a woman. Yet, this historic moment is not the triumph of progressive feminism, but the ascent of a formidable conservative.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin