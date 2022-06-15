×
Tags: san francisco | recall | da | chesa boudin | crime

San Francisco Recalls Progressive DA in Warning to Others

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin looks on during an election-night event in San Francisco, California, on June 7. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 15 June 2022 06:39 AM

San Franciscans voted decisively to recall progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin last week after a heated campaign in which the predominantly Democratic electorate delivered a firm rebuke of the policies that fueled the crime wave enveloping the city.

Attorney, businessman, Republican strategist, and regular Newsmax TV contributor Ford O'Connell said the crime spike occurring in many major American cities can be placed squarely at the doorstep of the Democratic Party and its "criminal justice reform" policies of no-bail pretrial release, readiness to plead felony charges down to minor offenses, and light penalties upon conviction.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


