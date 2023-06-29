Enough 'Safeguards' to Protect Russian Nukes From Rebels

Despite its failure, the Russian mercenary Wagner Group's brief coup put U.S. officials on high alert due to the security situation surrounding Russia's massive nuclear arsenal and the potential for the weapons of massive destruction to wind up in the hands of an even more dangerous – and unpredictable – enemy.

Russia boasts more nuclear weapons than any other nation and while Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to use them to win his war on Ukraine, his stockpile has yet to be used on the battlefield.