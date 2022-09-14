What Could Force Putin From Power?

With Russian President Vladimir Putin's troops struggling to hold the modest territory they've captured in Ukraine since the incursion began more than 200 days ago, foreign policy experts say they aren't surprised a growing contingent of Russian officials are calling for Putin's ouster – but they caution against expecting an imminent Moscow mutiny.

The recent Ukrainian counterattack in the east that's forced an embarrassed Russian army to retreat has also led to Russians becoming increasingly more vocal about their dissatisfaction with the war effort. The campaign has already resulted in as many as 80,000 Russian troops being injured or killed, cost the Kremlin as much as $1 billion a day, and shattered Moscow's military mystique.