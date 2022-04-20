×
Tags: russia | vladimir putin | poland | nato

Poland Could Be Putin's Next Target: Here's Why

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech as he visits the Vostochny cosmodrome, 180 km north of Blagoveschensk, Amur region on April 12. (Yevgeny Biyatov/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 20 April 2022 06:41 AM

If Russian President Vladimir Putin's goal of creating a new world power through the reunification of "historical" Russia is more than political bluster, military and geopolitical strategists agree he won't be able to achieve his aim without targeting Poland.

While Putin remains focused for the moment on his offensive in Ukraine, NATO states – including Poland – fear Putin's appetite won't be satisfied if he eventually gains control of the country.

Wednesday, 20 April 2022 06:41 AM
