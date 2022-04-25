Russia's 'Poseidon' Doomsday Device Should 'Absolutely' Worry US

Even as the world prepares for the nightmare possibility that Russian President Vladimir Putin could use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, a scarier proposition may exist: Russia is believed to possess a weapon even more devastating than a traditional atomic bomb, with the super weapon nicknamed a "doomsday device."

Known as "Poseidon," the weapon is described as a nuclear-powered and nuclear-armed autonomous torpedo designed to evade all detection before slamming into coastal cities. It would inflict utter destruction instantly but could also potentially generate a radioactive tsunami capable of spreading the bomb's radiation over hundreds of thousands of miles of land and sea – rendering the area totally uninhabitable.