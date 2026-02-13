WATCH TV LIVE

US Reassesses Nuclear Strategy After Treaty Expires

Monday, 02 March 2026 06:53 AM

The U.S. and Russia find themselves outside a nuclear arms control framework for the first time since Richard Nixon and Leonid Brezhnev signed the SALT I treaty in 1972.

Former top Trump nuclear weapons negotiator Marshall Billingslea told Newsmax that the New START Treaty, which expired Feb. 5, had been obsolete for years, largely because China's rapidly expanding nuclear program remained unconstrained by treaty limitations.

John Rossomando

