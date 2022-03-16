Mysterious 'Z' Emblem on Russian Tanks Becomes Symbol of Putin's War

Even though the letter “Z” isn’t found in Russia’s Cyrillic alphabet, it has popped up on Russian billboards, cars, and T-shirts in what is largely viewed as a symbol of support for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

While the origins and actual meaning behind the “Z” symbol remain a mystery, people began uploading pictures of the “Z” emblazoned on military vehicles that were then amassing on Ukraine’s border in the days leading up to the invasion.