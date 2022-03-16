×
Tags: Russia | Ukraine | russia | ukraine | war | z | tank

Mysterious 'Z' Emblem on Russian Tanks Becomes Symbol of Putin's War

A protester paints the "Z" sign on a street, in reference to Russian tanks marked with the letter, during a rally organised by Serbian right-wing organizations in support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Belgrade on March 4, 2022. (ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)
 

By    |   Wednesday, 16 March 2022 06:54 AM

Even though the letter “Z” isn’t found in Russia’s Cyrillic alphabet, it has popped up on Russian billboards, cars, and T-shirts in what is largely viewed as a symbol of support for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

While the origins and actual meaning behind the “Z” symbol remain a mystery, people began uploading pictures of the “Z” emblazoned on military vehicles that were then amassing on Ukraine’s border in the days leading up to the invasion.

platinum
Wednesday, 16 March 2022 06:54 AM
