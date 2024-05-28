Russia Evading Sanctions Through Third-Party Central Asian Nations

U.S. efforts to strangle the Russian economy and hamper its war effort against Ukraine through sanctions have seen little, if any, effect. Russia's economy last year returned to a prewar 3.6% GDP growth rate and is expected to grow 2.6% this year despite sanctions.
Observers and experts say China and Russia have been able to evade the sanctions through former Soviet Central Asian republics turned proxy states such as Kazakhstan and Armenia, using the historical and infrastructural ties to circumvent any financial or commercial hurdles.
