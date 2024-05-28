WATCH TV LIVE

Russia Evading Sanctions Through Third-Party Central Asian Nations

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Getty images)

By    |   Tuesday, 28 May 2024 09:52 AM EDT

U.S. efforts to strangle the Russian economy and hamper its war effort against Ukraine through sanctions have seen little, if any, effect. Russia's economy last year returned to a prewar 3.6% GDP growth rate and is expected to grow 2.6% this year despite sanctions.

Observers and experts say China and Russia have been able to evade the sanctions through former Soviet Central Asian republics turned proxy states such as Kazakhstan and Armenia, using the historical and infrastructural ties to circumvent any financial or commercial hurdles.

Tuesday, 28 May 2024 09:52 AM
