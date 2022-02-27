US, Russia 'Political Trench Warfare' to Decide NATO's Future

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could prove to be the biggest test NATO has faced, as adversarial nations use the crisis to push for the alliance’s end while other countries that are potentially in the Kremlin’s sights seek to join the partnership and benefit from its promises of security.

Since its founding in 1949, the number of independent member states, which have agreed to deploy a mutual defense in response to an outside attack, has grown from 12 countries to 30.