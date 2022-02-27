US, Russia 'Political Trench Warfare' to Decide NATO's Future

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could prove to be the biggest test NATO has faced, as adversarial nations use the crisis to push for the alliance’s end while other countries that are potentially in the Kremlin’s sights seek to join the partnership and benefit from its promises of security.
Since its founding in 1949, the number of independent member states, which have agreed to deploy a mutual defense in response to an outside attack, has grown from 12 countries to 30.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin