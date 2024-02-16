What Is Russia's New Purported Space Weapon?

New intelligence reports that suggest Russia is developing a space-based anti-satellite nuclear weapon that could pose an international threat aren't surprising to space experts who have been sounding the alarm that the next big threat could come from above.
A bombshell report released on Wednesday claimed that Moscow plans to place a nuclear weapon in space – an alarming development about the "weaponization of space."
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.