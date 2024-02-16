×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: russia | space | anti-satellite | nuclear weapon | weaponization | international | security

What Is Russia's New Purported Space Weapon?

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting. New intelligence reports indicate Russia is developing a space-based anti-satellite nuclear weapon. (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 16 February 2024 06:42 AM EST

New intelligence reports that suggest Russia is developing a space-based anti-satellite nuclear weapon that could pose an international threat aren't surprising to space experts who have been sounding the alarm that the next big threat could come from above.

A bombshell report released on Wednesday claimed that Moscow plans to place a nuclear weapon in space – an alarming development about the "weaponization of space."

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
New intelligence reports that suggest Russia is developing a space-based anti-satellite nuclear weapon that could pose an international threat aren't surprising to space experts who have been sounding the alarm that the next big threat could come from above.
russia, space, anti-satellite, nuclear weapon, weaponization, international, security
920
2024-42-16
Friday, 16 February 2024 06:42 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved