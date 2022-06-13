×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: russia | smallpox | weaponize | putin

Russia Could Use Smallpox as a Weapon

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 13 June 2022 11:05 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin is believed to have considered deploying chemical and biological weapons to back his Kremlin forces fighting in Ukraine, and though experts believe it’s unlikely he’d pull the trigger, Russia’s known and suspected smallpox stockpiles mean the deadly virus' potential use is never entirely off the table.

Under a 1979 World Health Organization agreement, the only remaining official live smallpox stores are kept by the CDC in Atlanta and at the VECTOR laboratory in Novosibirsk, Russia. While the then-Soviet Union agreed to stop harboring other viral stocks of the lethal disease in the 1970s, however, many fear that Russia failed to follow through on destroying its surplus samples.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Russia’s known and suspected smallpox stockpiles mean the deadly virus’ potential use is never entirely off the table, though experts believe it’s unlikely President Vladimir Putin would pull the trigger.
russia, smallpox, weaponize, putin
926
2022-05-13
Monday, 13 June 2022 11:05 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved