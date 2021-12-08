×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Joe Biden | Russia | Ukraine | russia | putin | ukraine | biden

Russia's Ukraine Invasion Threat Shows Putin 'Doesn't Take Biden Seriously'

(MANDEL NGAN,MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 08 December 2021 07:36 AM

As Russian forces mass along Ukraine’s border and the United States shows no sign it will do anything beyond diplomatically trying to forestall a conflict, analysts say the crisis exposes not only the feeble framework of the 1994 deal that bargained away Ukraine’s nukes for temporary peace but also Russian President Vladimir Putin’s assessment that he can take advantage of a weak Biden administration.

Sunday marked the 27th anniversary of the signing of the Budapest Memorandum, an agreement inked in December 1994 by Ukraine, Russia, the U.S., and the U.K. in which Ukraine agreed to give up its nuclear arsenal, which was the third largest in the world at the time, in exchange for sovereignty and security. The signatories of the pact also promised not to act hostile toward Ukraine. All those guarantees are now being broken or challenged by Russia.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
As Russian forces mass along Ukraine's border and the United States shows no sign it will do anything beyond diplomatically trying to forestall a conflict, analysts say the crisis exposes not only the feeble framework...
russia, putin, ukraine, biden, invasion threat
1239
2021-36-08
Wednesday, 08 December 2021 07:36 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved