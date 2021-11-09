Russia's Advanced Hypersonic Missiles Highlight Biden's 'Pathetic Weakness' in New Arms Race

Russia's plan to conduct five hypersonic missile tests before the end of the year — coupled with Russian President Vladimir Putin's call to develop even more advanced hypersonic missiles and high-energy lasers — underscores just how far the U.S. lags behind its adversary in crucial military technology, national security experts say.

According to state media reports, Russia plans to launch the hypersonic missiles in November and December. In a recent speech, Putin also encouraged the country's arms manufacturers to develop even more weapons to maintain the country's military edge.