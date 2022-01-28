Russia's Putin 'at War' in Baltics

Russian President Vladimir Putin may be plotting a takeover in the Baltics, geopolitical analysts say, warning that the Kremlin troops and weapons stationed on Ukraine's borders and the heightened military presence near Sweden's crucial Gotland island indicate Moscow has grander plans for the region.

Since Russia's 2014 invasion and annexation of Crimea, the Baltic States – Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania – have been considered a potential target for further Russian aggression due to their shared history, large Russian-speaking populations, and proximity to Russian enclave Kaliningrad, where Russia’s Baltic Fleet is stationed.