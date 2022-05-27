'Breaking Nuclear Taboo' Would Make Russia Most Feared Country on Earth

The consensus among experts across the political spectrum is that Russian President Vladimir Putin might resort to using nuclear weapons.

Former Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Henry Kissinger compares the Ukraine War to the outbreak of World War I, another conflict "which was not intended by any of the countries" but escalated out of control. If Russia uses nuclear weapons, "We can't just accept it," Kissinger said earlier this month at the Financial Times Festival. "It would open the world to a new world of blackmail."