Israel Strike on Russian Base Points to Hidden Hezbollah Support

The flag of the militant group Hezbollah flies over barricades. Israel's recent strike revealed Hezbollah’s covert alliances with Russia and Iran (Getty Images)
 

By    |   Wednesday, 16 October 2024 07:37 AM EDT

An Israel Air Force airstrike on a Russian airbase in Syria on Oct. 3, aimed at preventing Iranian arms from reaching Hezbollah, suggests that Vladimir Putin's regime plays a key logistical role in helping Iran arm the Lebanese Shiite terrorist organization.

Syrian state TV reported that the Israelis targeted a warehouse on the base, timing the strike to coincide with the arrival of an Iranian 747 cargo plane operated by Qeshm Fars Company [QESHM].

