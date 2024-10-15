Israel Strike on Russian Base Points to Hidden Hezbollah Support

An Israel Air Force airstrike on a Russian airbase in Syria on Oct. 3, aimed at preventing Iranian arms from reaching Hezbollah, suggests that Vladimir Putin's regime plays a key logistical role in helping Iran arm the Lebanese Shiite terrorist organization.

Syrian state TV reported that the Israelis targeted a warehouse on the base, timing the strike to coincide with the arrival of an Iranian 747 cargo plane operated by Qeshm Fars Company [QESHM].