Russia, China Bomber Flight Proves 'Second Cold War is Here'

First came the Chinese spy balloons. Now Beijing's bomber aircraft have grazed American airspace.

Russian Tu-95 Bear bomber fly-bys through the Bearing Sea off the coast of Alaska have been an infrequent but rote practice since the end of the first Cold War. Last week's joint mission with Chinese long-range H-6 nuclear capable bombers in a long arc below the Aleutian Islands and then off the Canadian coast intensified tensions and raised the calculations for many.