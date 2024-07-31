Russia, China Bomber Flight Proves 'Second Cold War is Here'

First came the Chinese spy balloons. Now Beijing's bomber aircraft have grazed American airspace.
Russian Tu-95 Bear bomber fly-bys through the Bearing Sea off the coast of Alaska have been an infrequent but rote practice since the end of the first Cold War. Last week's joint mission with Chinese long-range H-6 nuclear capable bombers in a long arc below the Aleutian Islands and then off the Canadian coast intensified tensions and raised the calculations for many.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin