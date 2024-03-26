Conservative Talk Radio Remains 'Major Bastion' of Media in Post-Limbaugh Era

It has been more than three years since Rush Limbaugh — a "generational talent" in radio — left the airwaves, creating a void that industry experts believe won't ever be filled yet provided an avenue for new voices to shape the future of conservative talk radio.

With Limbaugh's coveted three-hour slot up for grabs, following his February 2021 death after a battle with lung cancer, the direction of conservative talk radio had an opening for the first time in decades.