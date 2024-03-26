Conservative Talk Radio Remains 'Major Bastion' of Media in Post-Limbaugh Era

It has been more than three years since Rush Limbaugh — a "generational talent" in radio — left the airwaves, creating a void that industry experts believe won't ever be filled yet provided an avenue for new voices to shape the future of conservative talk radio.
With Limbaugh's coveted three-hour slot up for grabs, following his February 2021 death after a battle with lung cancer, the direction of conservative talk radio had an opening for the first time in decades.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.