WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rudeness | covid-19 | america | pandemic | poll | behavior | vulgar

Survey: Rudeness on Rise Since COVID

By    |   Monday, 24 March 2025 07:39 AM EDT

The coronavirus made millions of Americans sick. It apparently made them ruder, too, with some cities worse than others.

Almost half of the nearly 10,000 adults surveyed by Pew Research last November said Americans have become increasingly rude since the pandemic, with 20% saying people are "a lot more rude" and 26% saying they are "a little more rude," data show in the report released March 13.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The coronavirus made millions of Americans sick. It apparently made them ruder, too, with some cities worse than others.
rudeness, covid-19, america, pandemic, poll, behavior, vulgar
837
2025-39-24
Monday, 24 March 2025 07:39 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved