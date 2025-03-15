Survey: Rudeness on Rise Since COVID

The coronavirus made millions of Americans sick. It apparently made them ruder, too, with some cities worse than others.
Almost half of the nearly 10,000 adults surveyed by Pew Research last November said Americans have become increasingly rude since the pandemic, with 20% saying people are "a lot more rude" and 26% saying they are "a little more rude," data show in the report released March 13.
