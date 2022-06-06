×
Tags: ron desantis | funding | tampa bay rays | mlb | facility funds

DeSantis Warns 'Woke' Companies, Slashes MLB Facility Funds

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at The Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Florida, on Feb. 24. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 06 June 2022 06:41 AM

Corporations are learning that it doesn't pay to go "woke" by mixing politics with business – at least in Florida, where Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis cut funding earmarked for a complex that would have served as a spring training facility for the Tampa Bay Rays after the MLB team partnered with a progressive organization to push an anti-gun message.

While DeSantis, who ran on a fiscally conservative platform, said the cuts to his state's nearly $110 billion budget were necessary to protect "against what very well may be a Biden-induced recession," the news came just a week after the Rays made a public anti-gun plea to end violence in the wake of several mass shootings and donated $50,000 to Everytown for Gun Safety, a leftist organization advocating gun control and regulations.

Corporations are learning that it doesn't pay to go "woke" by mixing politics with business.
Monday, 06 June 2022 06:41 AM
