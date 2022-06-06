DeSantis Warns 'Woke' Companies, Slashes MLB Facility Funds

Corporations are learning that it doesn't pay to go "woke" by mixing politics with business – at least in Florida, where Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis cut funding earmarked for a complex that would have served as a spring training facility for the Tampa Bay Rays after the MLB team partnered with a progressive organization to push an anti-gun message.

While DeSantis, who ran on a fiscally conservative platform, said the cuts to his state's nearly $110 billion budget were necessary to protect "against what very well may be a Biden-induced recession," the news came just a week after the Rays made a public anti-gun plea to end violence in the wake of several mass shootings and donated $50,000 to Everytown for Gun Safety, a leftist organization advocating gun control and regulations.