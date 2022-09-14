DeSantis' Olympic Victory Lap, Newsom Feud Could Preview 2024 Battle

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proved his Olympic mettle earlier this summer, and now he's taking a victory lap.
The Republican, who is up for reelection in November, is touting his work to make Florida a beacon for individual liberty amid the fight over pandemic-inspired mandates as part of a campaign ad titled "Results." The spot features a cameo from Special Olympian Isabella Valle, who was able to participate in the games only after DeSantis stepped in to ensure athletes wouldn't face a vaccine requirement at the USA Games in Orlando.
