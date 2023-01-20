×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ron desantis | 2024 election | president | nomination | florida | law | resign to run

Florida Could Nix Law to Help Potential DeSantis 2024 Bid

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (AP)

By    |   Friday, 20 January 2023 07:43 AM EST

If Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to seek the 2024 GOP presidential nomination he would likely have to step aside as leader of the Sunshine State under Florida's "resign to run" law – unless he gets some help from state lawmakers.

Several state lawmakers have already signaled a willingness to look at changing or even spiking the "resign to run" law when legislators reconvene in March. An alteration could give the popular second-term governor the ability to run for president without removing him from his current role.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
If Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to seek the 2024 GOP presidential nomination he would likely have to step aside as leader of the Sunshine State under Florida's "resign to run" law - unless he gets some help from state lawmakers.
ron desantis, 2024 election, president, nomination, florida, law, resign to run, lbj law
1145
2023-43-20
Friday, 20 January 2023 07:43 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved