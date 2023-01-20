Florida Could Nix Law to Help Potential DeSantis 2024 Bid

If Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to seek the 2024 GOP presidential nomination he would likely have to step aside as leader of the Sunshine State under Florida's "resign to run" law – unless he gets some help from state lawmakers.

Several state lawmakers have already signaled a willingness to look at changing or even spiking the "resign to run" law when legislators reconvene in March. An alteration could give the popular second-term governor the ability to run for president without removing him from his current role.