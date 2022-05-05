If Roe v. Wade Is Overturned, Here's What Happens Next

Even before Monday's stunning leak of a Supreme Court draft document that indicated the justices will soon overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling allowing access to abortion, pro-life and pro-abortion advocates had been preparing for the potential – and now apparently looming – state-by-state battles to determine where abortions can occur and how late into a pregnancy the procedure will be permitted.

The high court's preliminary draft, written by Justice Samuel Alito, was confirmed to be authentic by Chief Justice John Roberts in a statement in which he also directed authorities to track down the source of the leak.