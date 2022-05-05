×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: roe v wade | abortion | supreme court | trigger laws

If Roe v. Wade Is Overturned, Here's What Happens Next

Pro-choice and anti-abortion activists demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Building in Washington, D.C. on May 3. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 05 May 2022 07:01 AM

Even before Monday's stunning leak of a Supreme Court draft document that indicated the justices will soon overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling allowing access to abortion, pro-life and pro-abortion advocates had been preparing for the potential – and now apparently looming – state-by-state battles to determine where abortions can occur and how late into a pregnancy the procedure will be permitted.

The high court's preliminary draft, written by Justice Samuel Alito, was confirmed to be authentic by Chief Justice John Roberts in a statement in which he also directed authorities to track down the source of the leak.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Even before the leak of a Supreme Court draft document that indicated the justices will soon overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, advocates had been preparing for the potential state-by-state battles to determine where and when in pregnancy abortions can occur.
roe v wade, abortion, supreme court, trigger laws
1253
2022-01-05
Thursday, 05 May 2022 07:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved