'Woke' MLB Team 'Sold Out Fan' in Racial Slur Flap Lewis Brinson #25 of the Miami Marlins shouts to the crowd after hitting a double for two rbi's in the eighth inning against the New York Mets at loanDepot park in Miami, Florida, on Aug. 5. (Mark Brown/Getty Images)

A Colorado Rockies fan who just wanted a family photo with the baseball team's mascot, Dinger, instead was vilified by the home team and excoriated by countless outlets and social media trolls as a racist.

Thursday, 12 August 2021 07:45 AM

Thursday, 12 August 2021 07:45 AM