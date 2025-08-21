Gaming Platform Roblox Under Fire on Child Safety

Online gaming company Roblox is under fire for its decision to ban pedophile hunters from its platform.
Roblox, which has nearly 82 million daily active players, this month cut off user "Schlep" for identifying pedophiles and helping authorities arrest them. Roblox then banned all such users, calling them "vigilantes."
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin