Robert Levinson Case 'Shamefully' Not Raised During Iran Swap

Robert Levinson, the longest-detained American believed to be held by Iran, is not coming home as part of the latest prisoner swap with the Islamic Republic. There are conflicting indications about whether Levinson is still alive, however, Middle East experts say there are no signs that his case was even raised during the Biden administration's recent negotiations that freed five other U.S. citizens.
After months of indirect negotiations between U.S. and Iranian officials, the deal was announced after Iran transferred four of the Americans from prison to house arrest. The fifth American had already been placed under house arrest. While the identities of three of the five prisoners have been made public, it doesn't appear Levinson is one of the remaining two.
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.