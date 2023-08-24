×
Robert Levinson Case 'Shamefully' Not Raised During Iran Swap

An FBI poster showing a composite image of former FBI agent Robert Levinson, right, of how he would look like now, left, taken from the video, released by his captors in Washington during a news conference. (AP)
 

By    |   Thursday, 24 August 2023 07:19 AM EDT

Robert Levinson, the longest-detained American believed to be held by Iran, is not coming home as part of the latest prisoner swap with the Islamic Republic. There are conflicting indications about whether Levinson is still alive, however, Middle East experts say there are no signs that his case was even raised during the Biden administration's recent negotiations that freed five other U.S. citizens.

After months of indirect negotiations between U.S. and Iranian officials, the deal was announced after Iran transferred four of the Americans from prison to house arrest. The fifth American had already been placed under house arrest. While the identities of three of the five prisoners have been made public, it doesn't appear Levinson is one of the remaining two.

