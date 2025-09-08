WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: robert f kennedy jr. | investigation | ssri | drugs | violence | suicide | antidepressants

RFK Jr. Pushes for SSRI Scrutiny Amid Rising Violence 

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 11 September 2025 07:20 AM EDT

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is ramping up calls to investigate a class of drugs for treating depression and anxiety that includes Prozac and Zoloft, fearing a link to risks in mass shootings and suicides.

"We're launching studies on the potential contribution of some of the SSRI drugs and some psychiatric drugs that might be contributing to violence," an HHS spokesperson told Newsmax.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is ramping up calls to investigate a class of drugs for treating depression and anxiety that includes Prozac and Zoloft, fearing a link to risks in mass shootings and suicides.
robert f kennedy jr., investigation, ssri, drugs, violence, suicide, antidepressants, shootings
1300
2025-20-11
Thursday, 11 September 2025 07:20 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved