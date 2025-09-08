RFK Jr. Pushes for SSRI Scrutiny Amid Rising Violence 

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is ramping up calls to investigate a class of drugs for treating depression and anxiety that includes Prozac and Zoloft, fearing a link to risks in mass shootings and suicides.
"We're launching studies on the potential contribution of some of the SSRI drugs and some psychiatric drugs that might be contributing to violence," an HHS spokesperson told Newsmax.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin