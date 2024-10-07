Dwindling Free Speech No Laughing Matter to Rob Schneider

As an actor and comedian, Rob Schneider has never been short for words. Lately, though, he’s been making more headlines for his staunch advocacy of free speech and protection of civil liberties.

The “Deuce Bigalow” star’s new book “You Can Do It!: Speak Your Mind America” (titled after his famous film catchphrase) addresses his concerns about the fragility of the First Amendment and how it has become threatened by Big Tech, the government, and mainstream media.