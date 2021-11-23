×
Rittenhouse Trial Coverage Had 'Very One-Sided Approach'

Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial prior to being found not guilty on all counts at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Nov. 19. (Sean Krajacic - Pool/Getty Images)
 

Tuesday, 23 November 2021 06:59 AM

Long before a jury of his peers acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse on all charges, the 18-year-old was essentially convicted by the media as a “white supremacist” murderer as part of coverage that experts termed “breathless and biased.”

For more than a year before the trial occurred, media coverage helped shape how the country viewed Rittenhouse, who was ultimately found not guilty on two counts of homicide, one count of attempted homicide and two counts of recklessly endangering safety stemming from events that transpired during violent street protests on Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

platinum
