Rittenhouse Trial Coverage Had 'Very One-Sided Approach'

Long before a jury of his peers acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse on all charges, the 18-year-old was essentially convicted by the media as a “white supremacist” murderer as part of coverage that experts termed “breathless and biased.”

For more than a year before the trial occurred, media coverage helped shape how the country viewed Rittenhouse, who was ultimately found not guilty on two counts of homicide, one count of attempted homicide and two counts of recklessly endangering safety stemming from events that transpired during violent street protests on Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.