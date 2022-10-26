Sunak Faces 'Immense' Political, Economic Challenges

Rishi Sunak is the third British Prime Minister this year after securing the support of the Conservative Party in the wake of a wave of political turmoil and economic chaos that British watchers say will pose an "immense challenge" right off the bat for the next resident of 10 Downing Street.

Sunak, the country's former treasury chief, will find himself in charge of navigating both political and economic instability at a time when the Conservative Party is on shaky ground amid the historically short 45-day tenure of Sunak's predecessor, Liz Truss.