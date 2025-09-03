Right-Wing Parties Surge in Europe's Largest Democracies

For the first time in modern European history, right-wing populist parties are not just gaining ground — they are topping the polls in the continent's three largest economies: Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.
What was once dismissed by establishment elites as a fringe rebellion has transformed into a sweeping political force reshaping the European landscape. At the heart of this movement lies a revolt against globalization, unchecked immigration, and the complacency of ruling parties that long believed their grip on power was unshakable.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin