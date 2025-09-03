Right-Wing Parties Surge in Europe's Largest Democracies

For the first time in modern European history, right-wing populist parties are not just gaining ground — they are topping the polls in the continent's three largest economies: Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.

What was once dismissed by establishment elites as a fringe rebellion has transformed into a sweeping political force reshaping the European landscape. At the heart of this movement lies a revolt against globalization, unchecked immigration, and the complacency of ruling parties that long believed their grip on power was unshakable.