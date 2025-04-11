Former 'Simpsons' Producer Looks to Leave Calif., Forced to Demolish Beloved Treehouse

An L.A. homeowner and former Simpsons producer who fought for years to keep the tree house he built for his daughters from being torn down has added his name to the list of Hollywood creatives looking to relocate from the Golden State.

Rick Polizzi, who won three prime-time Emmy awards for his work as an animation producer on the long-running animated sitcom, in April succumbed to demolishing the four-story tree fort that for 24 years was nestled between three sturdy gum trees in his front yard. That's after he spent eight years and $50,000 on legal fees and permits to bring it up to the city's code only to see his efforts stymied ultimately.