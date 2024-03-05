RFK Jr. on Georgia, Arizona Presidential Ballots Brings 'New Dynamic'

While Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s 2024 presidential odds remain long, campaign strategists say that, at the very least, having secured a spot on the ballot in Georgia and Arizona "introduces a new dynamic into an already complex electoral landscape."
American Values 2024, an outside group backing RFK Jr.'s independent presidential bid, recently announced it gathered enough signatures to qualify him to appear on the ballot in the two key battleground states in November.
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.