RFK Jr. on Georgia, Arizona Presidential Ballots Brings 'New Dynamic'

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a campaign rally at Legends Event Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Dec. 20, 2023. (Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)
 

By    |   Tuesday, 05 March 2024 07:17 AM EST

While Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s 2024 presidential odds remain long, campaign strategists say that, at the very least, having secured a spot on the ballot in Georgia and Arizona "introduces a new dynamic into an already complex electoral landscape."

American Values 2024, an outside group backing RFK Jr.'s independent presidential bid, recently announced it gathered enough signatures to qualify him to appear on the ballot in the two key battleground states in November.

While Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s 2024 presidential odds remain long, campaign strategists say that, at the very least, having secured a spot on the ballot in Georgia and Arizona "introduces a new dynamic into an already complex electoral landscape.
